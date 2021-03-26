Air Travel Latest Update: With the coronavirus cases on the rise, the Central government on Friday decided to put more restrictions on air passengers for violating safety guidelines while travelling. Giving further details, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the airport authorities have been asked by the Centre to put passengers on the ‘no-fly’ list if they do not follow the guidelines to curb pandemic. Also Read - No Institutional Quarantine For International Passengers Who Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine: BMC

“We can win the fight against COVID-19 but the negligence of some people is creating problems. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been instructed to crack the whip,” Hardeep Singh Puri said, adding, “We can issue SoPs and guidelines in regard to COVID-19, some people are being careless. We have started putting people on the no-fly list.” Also Read - IndiGo Hands Over Passenger to Security Agencies For Not wearing Mask on Bengaluru-Kolkata Flight

“When you compare the air travel to surface route, travelling by buses or train, air travel is much safer,” he further added. Also Read - Attention Passengers! Domestic Flying to Get Costlier Now as Govt Increases Airfare by Up to 5%: Report

The move from the Civil Aviation Ministry comes at a time when the country on Friday reported 59,118 new COVID-19 cases, 32,987 recoveries, and 257 deaths.

The Minister said that demand for airports has been increased and many airports are being privatised. “The land for the development of an airport is to be provided by the state government. In Darbhanga Airport, earlier, there was no place to park the aircraft. Eventually, the facilities are increasing and by creating a bigger terminal and by getting more lands, we will be solving the problems,” he added.