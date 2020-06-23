Air Travel Latest Updates: Good news for air travellers in Mumbai! Air India on Tuesday announced that it has decided to increase the frequency of flights for people stranded due to coronavirus lockdown in Mumbai who want to fly to cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, Vishakhapatnam, Tirupati, Rajkot, and Cochin. Also Read - US Restricts Charter Flights From India Over 'Discriminatory Practices'

Notably, although domestic flights were resumed as part of lockdown relaxations last month, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was allowed to operate only 25 departing and 25 arriving flights from May 25, owing to the enormous number of COVID-19 cases.

However, the permit limit doubled with a new order on June 15, following which the financial capital of India has been allowed to operate up to 100 flights on a daily basis. On June 23, the flight plan had listed 98 flights to and from the Mumbai airport, an airport official said.

Here’s the list of flight routes and days it will fly more to and from Mumbai airport:

Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai: Mondays

Mumbai-Bhopal-Mumbai: Mondays

Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays

Mumbai-Rajkot-Mumbai: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Mumbai-Cochin-Mumbai: Wednesdays and Fridays

Mumbai-Tirupati-Visakhapatnam-Mumbai: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Apart from these number of flights have also increased on routes including Delhi to Bengaluru, Indore, Ranchi and Coimbatore, Bengaluru to and from Chandigarh, and Hyderabad to and from Vishakhapatnam.

Notably, Mumbai, the city with the highest number of cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, is still under an extended statewide lockdown till end of June.