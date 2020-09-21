New Delhi: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Indian travellers are likely to be restricted from entering South Africa. Notably, the country is all set to relax its lockdown restrictions and resume international travel from October 1. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Cancels Flights to This City Till October 3 | Read Details

However, the South African government is facing dilemma whether it should include BRICS partners India and Brazil on a list of countries that could be debarred from travelling to the country due to the high levels of infections in the two countries, which are currently behind the US in terms of highest number of infections across the world. Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Becomes First Indian Airline to Offer in-Air WiFi Services From Friday

But restricting travelers from India and Brazil would place South Africa at risk of “diplomatic issues”, a government source told the weekly Sunday Times. “The argument is, do we continue trade and tourism based on our BRICS partnership or do we close our doors and risk diplomatic issues?” the source told the weekly. Also Read - International Flights: Flying From India to Singapore? You Need to Submit This Document Before Departure

Reports have claimed that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, in consultation with other government ministries, is still compiling a list of countries, which is likely to be barred from entering South Africa. The list is expected to be finalised by early next week.

Besides India, the UK and France are also expected to be on the list, which will be revised every fortnight.