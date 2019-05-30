New Delhi: A Delhi Court today extended the interim protection given to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case till August 1.

The father-son duo has been under interim protection from arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) since March 24, 2018.

Aircel-Maxis Case: A Delhi Court extends interim protection to P Chidambaram & Karti Chidambaram till 1st August. pic.twitter.com/jDQFicKAyI — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

Special Judge O P Saini extended the protection after the ED sought three-weeks’ time to argue on their anticipatory bail plea, at which the lawyers appearing for Chidambaram duo requested for extension of interim protection granted to them earlier.

The agency said that the Special Director has gone to Singapore and it is to be seen if there would be any further development. The ED said they have details of the bank accounts which they are probing.

Two years ago the ED had filed a money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram and INX Media. The CBI, following the FIR, raided the former finance minister’s son and INX Media for cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The FIPB approval was allegedly granted in 2006 when P Chidambaram was the finance minister.

The Foreign Investment Promotion Board had granted to the firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel, a mobile network company that was briefly prominent.

With inputs from agencies