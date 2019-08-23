New Delhi: A special court on Friday reserved the order on anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram and his son, Karti – – -in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case- – till September 3. The court has also extended their interim protection also till then.

The Aircel-Maxis deal case, which emerged out of 2G spectrum cases, pertains to an FIPB clearance, granted to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 19, 2018, had filed a fresh charge-sheet in the Aircel-Maxis case in a Delhi Court against 18 accused, including Chidambaram, his son Karti, and select government officials (serving and retired).

Meanwhile, P. Chidambaram is also being probed by the investigative agencies in another money laundering case, concerning the INX Media.

The Supreme Court has given P Chidambaram protection from arrest by the ED till Monday. The former finance minister is currently in CBI custody till Monday in the INX Media case and the apex court has posted that matter as well for the same day, August 26.