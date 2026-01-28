‘Aircraft was on fire, there were 4–5 explosions’: Eyewitness shares horrifying details of Ajit Pawar’s plane crash in Maharashtra’s Baramati

Home

Aircraft was on fire, there were 4–5 explosions: Eyewitness shares horrifying details of Ajit Pawars plane crash in Maharashtras Baramati

Several political leaders have expressed grief at the news of the tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a charter plane crash in Bramanti early today. Pawar

Several political leaders have expressed grief at the news of the tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a charter plane crash in Bramanti early today. Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections when his plane crashed. Meanwhile, eyewitnesses have shared their chilling accounts of the plane crash, describing moments of panic and fear as the aircraft went down.

While speaking to news agency ANI, an eyewitness at the spot said,” I saw it with my eyes. This is really painful. When the aircraft descended, it seemed it would crash, and it did crash. It then exploded. There was a massive explosion. After that, we rushed here and saw that the aircraft was on fire. There were 4-5 explosions in the aircraft again. More people came here, and they tried to pull the people out (of the aircraft). But since this was a huge fire, people could not help. Ajit Pawar was onboard and this is really painful for us. I can’t describe it in words.”

#WATCH | Crash landing in Baramati | Baramati, Maharashtra: An eyewitness at the spot says, “I saw it with my eyes. This is really painful. When the aircraft descended, it seemed it would crash, and it did crash. It then exploded. There was a massive explosion. After that, we… pic.twitter.com/fBQplnxHON — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2026

The small charter aircraft, which took off from Mumbai around 8 am, crashed near Baramati airport during a landing attempt 45 minutes later. Reacting to his sudden demise, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took to X and wrote,” The news of the tragic demise of Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash, is deeply shocking and profoundly distressing. It is an untimely loss of a leader who had a long and promising political career ahead. No words can adequately express the immense grief that the bereaved family must be enduring during this difficult hour. I extend my deepest condolences to the entire Pawar family, his supporters and well-wishers. Having served the people of Maharashtra in various constitutional capacities, Shri Ajit Pawar shall be remembered as a seasoned politician who discharged his responsibilities towards his people with sincerity and astuteness. May his soul rest in peace.”

