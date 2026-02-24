Airline tickets go up by 185% ahead of Holi, single ticket costs up to Rs 20,000 – what is the reason?

Home

Airfares Shoot Up By 185% For Holi Travel: 185%: Holi is one of the prominent festivals in India and it is the time for individuals who are living far from their homes to travel to their homes to celebrate the festival of colours. Families and migrants search for flight and train tickets. But this year the ticket prices of flights are burning a hole in their pockets. Airfares on key routes have gone up till February 3. Train tickets, like every year, are overbooked and seats are not available. If we talk about the airfare, ticket prices shot up to 185 percent compared to the last two weeks of March, a month after Feb 28. A single air ticket, or one-way ticket, is hovering near Rs 20,000.

Festive Surge In Airfares

It is worth noting that the festive surge in airfares is generally seen during major festivals such as – Holi, Diwali, Chhath.

On Monday, the Supreme Court also showed concern related to the sudden rise in air ticket prices, terming it a serious issue. A special bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta instructed the Centre to submit an affidavit in four weeks briefing about the steps taken to solve the issue raised in PILs.

The hearing is scheduled for March 23. Hence, the immediate respite for flyers from the dynamic fares is not possible.

Routes And Dynamic Air Fares

One of the key routes is the Bengaluru to Gorakhpur route which is showing Rs 19,589 (plus taxes) for Feb 28. However, the airfare drops around 7,000 after two weeks. It means that the Holi airfare is hiked by around 158 percent.

The fare surge is visible on key routes such as – New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai connecting cities in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Why Airfares Surged Before Holi?

It is to be noted that the sudden surge in airfare is due to the sudden demand. Large-scale travel happens from major cities like – Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to regional cities in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

Notably, airline fares follow dynamic pricing. As seat demands go up, fares rise. The closer the dates get and faster the seats are filled up.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.