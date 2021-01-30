New Delhi: After a low-intensity IED (improvised explosive device) was detonated near the Israeli embassy in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said an alert has been issued at all airports, important installations, and government buildings. The CISF has directed its personnel to enhance vigil at the 63 civil airports and the Delhi Metro under its cover, besides vital installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain. Also Read - Farmers Protest: 44 Arrested by Delhi Police in Singhu Border Violence

Security has also been increased at the office of the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai. The CISF with a strength of about 1.62 lakh personnel is designated as the national civil aviation security force. Also Read - Blast Near Israel Embassy in Delhi: States, Airports on Alert; Jaishankar, Doval Speak to Israeli Counterparts

Meanwhile, security has also been tightened in temple towns like Haridwar and Ayodhya. “Haridwar is on high alert after the low-intensity explosion occurred in Delhi. Police have been instructed to increase patrolling”, said SSP Haridwar Senthil Abudai Krishnaraj.

Key Developments so Far:

-Some cars were damaged in the blast that took place near the pavement outside the embassy on APJ Abdul Kalam Road, a very high-security zone in the national capital.

-No injury to any person was reported, nor was there any damage to property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby, a Delhi Police spokesperson said.

-External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and assured him of ‘fullest protection’ to his country’s diplomats and the mission.

-In Maharashtra, the security cover has been heightened near the Nariman House in Mumbai, where the Jewish prayer facility, Chabad House is located along with a memorial-cum-museum to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes, important consulates in Mumbai, and offices of certain international organisations.

-Police and other armed units have also increased patrolling in sensitive or crowded areas in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur and other places.

-Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh,have urged people to exercise similar precautions, refrain from touching any unknown objects and cooperate with the security agencies.