Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Updates: As the Central government is preparing for rollout of coronavirus vaccine, Delhi and Hyderabad airports have started the prepping temperature-controlled cargo containers and zones to receive and store the millions of doses of the vaccines. Also Read - Panel to Review Three Firms For Coronavirus Vaccine Approval in India Tomorrow

As per updates, both the airports have advanced pharma and vaccine storage and processing zones and also planning to have special “cool chambers” in which temperature can be set as low as -20 degrees Celsius. Also Read - Serum Institute Seeks Emergency Use Authorisation of Oxford Vaccine in India

These airports also have special trolleys to ensure that the vaccines are protected (and optimum temperatures maintained) during movement of cargo between the aircraft and cargo terminal.

In the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, these two airports have operated as major hubs transporting millions of PPE kits, medical supplies and perishable goods.

According to updates, an expert committee will meet on Wednesday to review requests by the Serum Institute of India, Pfizer and Bharat Biotech to approve emergency use of their Covid vaccines in India. After the approval, the vaccine will be administered for a limited period of time or on specific groups of people.

The vaccine developed by Pfizer and German biotechnology partner BioNTech has reported efficiency of 95 per cent in Phase III trials. The vaccine has been rolled out in the United Kingdom.

On the other hand, the AstraZeneca vaccine, also known as Covishield, has an advantage that could be significant for India and other developing nations.