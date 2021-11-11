New Delhi: After a controversy recently emerged over dancer Sudha Chandran being grilled at the airport for her prosthetic limb, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday said it will set up panels at each of the CISF-secured civil airports to address travel-related issues of differently-abled passengers.Also Read - After 18 Months, Delhi's IGI Airport Resumes Flight Operations From Terminal 1 | Key Updates Here

"There will be an increased focus on sensitising security personnel for handling such travellers," the CISF said, and added that it wants to "improve" their processes, without compromising on the "required security standards".

Notably, the decision was taken on Thursday after a day-long conference organised by the airports guarding force with an agenda to minimise the hassles faced by such passengers during pre-embarkation security checks.

The CISF said a committee comprising all stakeholders will be set up at each of the CISF-secured civil airports that will work towards addressing travel-related issues of differently-abled passengers.

“We have decided to constitute a committee of stakeholders at all airports concerning the issues faced by persons with disabilities (PWDs). Also, there will be an increased focus on training and sensitisation of the personnel who are tasked to handle such passengers,” CISF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and chief spokesperson Anil Pandey told PTI.

CISF Director General MA Ganapathy said the respective panel at the airports will review the arrangements and requirements of the systems available there and help the CISF and other stakeholders in making travel hassle-free for the specially-abled passengers.

“A periodic review of the achieved targets and way forward will be done every six months by way of such combined interactions on a virtual format,” DIG Pandey said.

He said the CISF head assured the NGOs that the force “is committed to addressing issues related to differently-abled passengers and all efforts are being made to ensure that they do not face any problem at the airports.”

Under the ‘swarnim sewa’ facility, senior citizens, differently-abled passengers, first-time fliers, pregnant ladies and other such categories of travellers are provided special assistance by the CISF personnel during entry and exit at airports.

The current security guidelines for frisking specially-abled passengers, their equipment like wheelchairs, artificial limbs and others were brought in by the BCAS following the 2016 Somalia plane bombing incident where a wheelchair-bound passenger was suspected to have carried out a blast after he tricked security at the Mogadishu airport.