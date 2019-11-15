New Delhi: After Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad made a bizarre remark to assert that the economy is not in a bad shape, here is another Union Minister following his footsteps.

Dismissing the economic slowdown, Union Minister Suresh Angadi on Friday said that “airports and trains are full and people are getting married”. For him, these are the indicators of an economy doing fine.

Noting that the economy slows down every three years but it will pick up soon, the Minister of State for Railways said, “some people” are trying to malign the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Airports are full, trains are full, people are getting married. Some people are doing this for nothing else but to malign the image of Narendra Modi,” Angadi told reporters during an inspection of the soon to be commissioned Tunda Khurja eastern dedicated freight corridor.

“Every three years there is fall in demand in economy. It is a cycle. Then the economy picks up also,” he added.

Earlier, Ravi Shankar Prasad had cited earnings of three hit movies of Bollywood to dismiss the ongoing economic crisis. He said, “India earned Rs 120 crore from three Bollywood movies on October 2. This proves that the country’s economy is very much sound.”

Later, after facing flak for his comment, he withdrew his statement.

“My comments made yesterday in Mumbai about 3 films making ₹120 Cr in a single day- the highest ever, was a factually correct statement. I had stated this as I was in Mumbai- the film capital of India. We are very proud of our film industry which provides employment to Lakhs of people and contributes significantly by way of taxes”, the law minister had said in a statement.