New Delhi: Bharti Airtel is offering a recharge pack of Rs 49 free of cost to over 5.5 crore low-income customers to help them stay connected in the time of Coronavirus. Not only that, those buying the Rs 79 recharge coupon will get double the benefits. The entire scheme is worth ₹270 Crore. The company is yet to give details on it is planning to create the list of customers with low income. According to a News18 report, the benefits will be available for Airtel pre-paid customers in the coming week. Also Read - 5g in India: Centre Gives Nod For Trials To MTNL, Jio, Vodafone, Airtel, Others; No Chinese Tech Player Allowed

“As a one-time gesture, Airtel will give the Rs 49 pack free of cost to over 55 million low-income customers. The pack offers a talk time of Rs 38 and 100MB data with a validity of 28 days. Through this gesture, Airtel will empower over 55 million (5.5 crore) customers, mostly in rural areas, to stay connected and have access to critical information when needed,” CNN-News18 quoted the company as saying in a statement.

Two days ago, Airtel Payments Bank, as part of its growing digital services, had launched a digital platform — DigiGold — for customers to make investments in gold, in partnership with digital gold provider SafeGold. With DigiGold, Airtel Payments Bank’s savings account customers can invest in 24K gold using the Airtel Thanks app. Customers can also gift DigiGold to their family and friends, who have a savings account with the Airtel Payments Bank.

“DigiGold is the latest addition to our neo-banking proposition of simple, secure, and value-driven products,” bank Chief Operating Officer, Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer had said in a statement.