New Delhi: During the hearing on anticipatory bail plea of former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in Airtel0-Maxis case, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the plea claiming the possibility of tampering with the witness or destruction of evidence.

Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj, appearing on behalf of CBI and ED in the Airtel-Maxis case, told the Rose Avenue Court that some transactions were made through several shell companies and that accounts in Singapore and UK have been detected.

KM Natraj told the court that there is a need for custodial interrogation in the case to investigate details of shell companies and foreign bank accounts.

“Foreign bank accounts, acquisition of properties, the formation of shell companies for circulation of money need to be investigated in detail and, therefore, need custodial interrogation in Aircel Maxis case,” said Natraj.

“We are opposing their (P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram) anticipatory bail plea, as accuse may tamper with the witness, cause destruction of evidence, which is evident based on the material collected during the investigation,” he added.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court ordered that Chidambaram will not be sent to Delhi’s Tihar jail as of now following the Congress leader’s request of interim bail or to be put under house arrest in the INX Media case.

The Apex court also directed the Chidambaram to approach the concerned lower court for interim protection. It added that if the trial court rejects his bail plea, then Chidambaram’s CBI custody will be extended till Thursday i.e. September 5.