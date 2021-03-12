Ambala: The fire that broke out at Airtel’s switching center here has been doused and the services have been restored, the telecom operator said on Saturday. Also Read - Surgical Kit Factory In Ghaziabad Gutted In Fire, Owner Charred To Death

"A technical issue in our network centre in Ambala resulted in a service outage for customers in some parts of Haryana. The services are now restored. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and thank them for their cooperation", airtel spokesperson said.

Following the incident that took place at around 2 PM on Friday, Airtel's network in Haryana had come to a standstill. If reports are to be believed, the network problem for Airtel customers lasted for about four-five hours.

However, after receiving the information, officials from Shahabad and Ambala reached the spot. Several fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the flame under control.