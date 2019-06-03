New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Monday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to be ready for “Dhokha number 2” from the JD(U) president.

“I want to tell BJP people that Nitish Kumar has been known for disrespecting the people’s mandate. Betraying people’s mandate and alliance partners are his old habits…BJP people should be ready to witness ‘Dhokha number 2’,” Kushwaha told reporters after a meeting of his party to discuss the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

“Aisa koi saga nahi jisko Nitish ne thaga nahi (There is nobody who has not been cheated by Nitish),” he said. This idiom will be translated into action here soon and hence the BJP should remain “cautious”, the RLSP Chief asserted.

On being asked about JD(U)’s decision to not join the Modi cabinet, Kushwaha said,”His (Nitish Kumar) remarks reminded me of ‘sour grapes’.”

Earlier on Thursday, hours before the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi-led Cabinet, the JD(U) decided to not be a part of it, saying it would not accept the BJP’s offer of only one ministerial berth. “They (BJP) wanted only one person from JD(U) in the cabinet, so it would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that we do not need it (Cabinet berth),” Kumar had said.

However, after attending Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, the Bihar CM asserted,”It is not a big issue. We are fully in the NDA and not upset at all. We are working together. There is no confusion.”

Meanwhile, yesterday, Kumar hit back at BJP’s state unit by giving just one seat to the saffron party and inducting eight of JD(U) MLAs in his Cabinet. “Vacancies from JDU quota in the cabinet were empty so JDU leaders were inducted, there is no issue with BJP, everything is fine,” Nitish stated after the expansion of his Cabinet.

In June 2013, Kumar had snapped ties with the BJP after Narendra Modi, the then Gujarat chief minister, was made the saffron party’s campaign committee chairman for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

He had joined hands with the RJD and Congress to form Grand Alliance in Bihar which won the last state elections. However, in July 2017 Kumar brought down the Grand Alliance government as he pulled out of the grouping. But within hours, he joined hands with the BJP and became chief minister again.