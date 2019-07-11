New Delhi: Reacting to Al-Qaeda Chief Ayman al Zawahiri’s video, in which he was seen asking Kashmir-based terrorist groups to focus on inflicting ‘unrelenting blows’ on the Indian Army, Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said ,”We are used to these threats, I don’t think this should be taken seriously.”

‘Aisi dhamkiyaan jo hai na hum sunte rehte hain, mujhe nahi lagta inko seriously lena chahiye. Our security forces are well equipped and capable of maintaining our territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Kumar told reporters.

In its first video on Kashmir, Al-Qaeda chief, Zawahari, who took over the top post of the terror outfit after the death of Osama bin Laden, said, “I am of the view that the Mujahideen in Kashmir- at this stage at least- should focus with single mind on inflicting unrelenting blows on the Indian Army and government so as to bleed the Indian economy and make India suffer sustained losses in manpower and equipment.”

The video, shared on ‘As-Sahab’ channel, an in-house production of al Qaeda used to relay the organisation’s views to the world, also asked the terrorists to establish stronger channels of communication with their Muslim brethren all over the world.

Zawahiri hails from Egypt and the US has announced a reward of USD 25 million for information leading to his arrest or death. The al Qaeda chief also warned the terrorists not to fall into the trap of Pakistan, which he termed as a puppet of the US.