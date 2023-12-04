Home

Aizawl Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: CM Zoramthanga Trails In Aiwawl East-1, Check Trends

Election results of Aizawl seat of Mizoram - Take a look at the latest update of the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Results..

Election results of Aizawl seat of Mizoram - Take a look at the latest update of the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Results..

New Delhi: State Assembly Elections 2023 were announced in five states by the Election Commission of India (ECI), namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Chhattisgarh was the only state whose polling was held in two phases while the polling for other states was done in a single phase. While the voting was done on different dates, the counting of votes for all five states, i.e. State Assembly Elections 2023 Results were calculated and announced on December 3, 2023 for Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Results will be announced today and ahead of this announcement, take a look at the latest updates of the Aizawl Election Result 2023..

