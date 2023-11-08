Home

News

Aizawl North 1 Assembly Constituency: A 3-Pronged Battle Awaits In ‘Swing’ District

Aizawl North 1 Assembly Constituency: A 3-Pronged Battle Awaits In ‘Swing’ District

The Aizawl North 1 Assembly Constituency is expected to witness a three-pronged race between the Mizo National Front (MNF) ZPM and the Congress.

Despite the 2018 results, MNF holds an edge in Aizawl North 1 Assembly Constituency as it has won the seat thrice since 1987.

Mizoram Assembly Elections: The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) scored a surprise victory in the Aizawl North 1 Assembly Constituency when it dethroned two-time Congress MLA R. Romawia in 2018 Mizoram assembly elections. Considered a swing district, the Aizawl North 1 Assembly Constituency has elected almost all available options in the state– including an independent– since 1987.

Trending Now

However, despite the 2018 results, MNF holds an edge in Aizawl North 1 Assembly Constituency as it has won the seat thrice since 1987.

You may like to read

Located in Aizawl district of Mizoram, it is one of 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies in the state and the seat is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Aizawl North 1 Assembly Constituency: Main Candidates

The Aizawl North 1 Assembly Constituency is expected to witness a three-pronged race between the Mizo National Front (MNF) ZPM and the Congress. The MNF, who are looking to reassert their dominance in the constituency, have fielded Mizoram power minister R Lalzirliana– a former Congress veteran, who , switched sides and joined the MNF ahead of the 2018 polls and completed a hattrick of victories from his Tawi bastion.

The 74-year-old is going up against Congress leader Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and ZPM incumbent Vanlalhlana in a triangular contest.

Mizoram is expected to feature a three-pronged contest between the MNF, ZPM, and the Congress.

Mizoram Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 20 Oct 2023

Nomination ends: 21 October 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 23 October 2023

Date of polling: November 7, 2023

Date of counting/ declaration of results: December 3, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.