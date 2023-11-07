Aizawl South 2 Assembly Election 2023: Independent Candidate Lalchhuanthanga Eyes For Second Straight Term

Aizawl South – II (Aizawl X) is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram. In 2018, this constituency was won by the Independent.Aizawl South – II (Aizawl X) comes under Aizawl district of Mizoram State. In 2018, Lalchhuanthanga of the Independent won the seat by defeating Denghmingthanga of the Mizo National Front with a margin of 179 votes. This constituency is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. The total electorate encompassing the Aizawl South 2 constituency comprises 21,232 eligible voters as per the Election Commission’s data in 2018.

MNF’s Denghmingthanga grabbed over 7,115 votes and Lalchhuanthanga grabbed over 7,294 votes with a vote percentage of 37.44 per cent. In the 2013 election, Congress’ Lt. Col. Zosangzuala emerged victorious by a margin of 1,043 votes. Lt. Col. Zosangzuala managed to secure the support of 40.07 per cent of the total votes counted defeating MNF’s R. Tlanghmingthanga who got 34 per cent of votes of the total turnout.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th October, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations: 20th October, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 23rd October, 2023 (Monday)

Date of Poll: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

