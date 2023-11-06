Home

Aizawl West 2 Assembly Election 2023: Can Mizo National Front Retain Its Seat?

Aizawl West 2 Assembly Election 2023: Aizawl West 2 Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Mizoram. In the 2018 elections, this seat was won by Lalruatkima of the Mizo National Front (MNF). He won the seat by defeating Dr Lalmalsawma Nghaka of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of as many as 2,720 votes. MNF candidate Lalruatkima received as many as 7,626 votes and the voting rate was 45.20 per cent. While, Congress candidate Dr Lalmalsawma Nghaka, who was the runner-up in the contest, received 4,906 votes and the voting rate was 29.08 per cent.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th October, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations: 20th October, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 23rd October, 2023 (Monday)

Date of Poll: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

Aizawl West 2 Assembly Election 2013:

In the 2013 Aizawl West 2 election, Lalruatkima of the Mizo National Front (MNF) won the seat against Dr Lalmalsawma Nghaka of the Indian National Congress. Lalruatkima of the Mizo National Front (MNF) won the elections by a margin of 630 votes.

