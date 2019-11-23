New Delhi: Soon after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Mahrashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term and NCP leader Ajit Pawar sworn in as his Deputy, old tweets and videos of the BJP leader surfaced on social media as reminders of his sharp criticism of the Nationalist Congress Party.

On September 26, 2014, while denying taking support from the NCP to form government, Fadnavis had tweeted,”The BJP will never, never, never have any alliance with NCP. Rumours are motivated. We exposed their corruption in Assembly. Others were silent.”

His earlier tweets had a common theme – corruption of the then Congress-NCP government. “Adarsh (housing society scam) report rejected by the cabinet. Corrupt face of Congress NCP exposed. BJP will not spare any1. We will go to legal n people’s court”, the Maharashtra CM had posted on the micro-blogging site.

Adarsh report rejected by the cabinet. Corrupt face of Congress NCP exposed.

BJP will not spare any1.

We will go to legal n people's court. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 20, 2013

Besides, a video of the Maharashtra CM is also doing rounds on social media platforms, wherein he can be heard describing what Ajit Pawar would be doing in prison after the election. Quoting popular dialogue from Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan’s blockbuster movie ‘Sholay’, Fadnavis had stated,”Ajit dada would be Chakki peesing ( not pissing), and peesing and peesing”.

After taking charge as chief minister for the first time in 2014, Fadnavis had asked the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) to launch an investigation against Pawar in connection with irregularities in various irrigation projects.

In September this year, before the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a case of money laundering against NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Ajit Pawar was also among those named in the multi- crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

Following this, Ajit Pawar resigned as MLA and stated that he was “upset that his uncle (Sharad Pawar ) had been defamed’ at this age because of him.

“Everyone is shocked to hear about my resignation. The senior leaders would never have allowed me to resign. I apologise for hurting feeling of my colleagues and workers. I also thought if it was right to put my party in this position ahead of the assembly elections,” Ajit Pawar had said.