‘Fight against terrorism will only be over when last terrorist is eliminated’: NSA Ajit Doval recalls PM Modi’s directives on Operation Sindoor

Recalling what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ahead of Operation Sindoor, NSA Ajit Doval stated that he was eliminate each of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack. The senior security official shared these details in Discovery’s upcoming series Declassified: Operation Sindoor.

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NSA Ajit Doval spoke on the Operation Sindoor. PTI

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was determined to go after those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, no matter where they were ‘on earth, in the sky or in hell.’

Doval said the strikes on terrorist targets in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor were meant to send a clear message from PM Modi sought to send a message that the fight against terror will only be over ‘when the last terrorist is eliminated’.

Doval made the remarks in the upcoming Discovery docuseries Declassified: Operation Sindoor.

According to Doval, PM Modi made it clear that the perpetrators would be pursued no matter where they were. “Whether they are on earth, in the sky or in hell, wherever they are, we will go after them. We will not forgive them,” he said.

Also Read | ‘Demo of India’s defence capabilities was seen during Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi brings up India’s military operation in Australia

“We wanted the Pakistani army to realise that this support of terrorism or inability to take effective action against the terrorists is something which is not tolerable to us,” Doval said. He added, “Once anything starts, we are willing to go as far as it is necessary for our nation to protect its sovereignty; there is no limit on that. You fight till the last drop of blood.

He stressed that India’s patience and tolerance should never be mistaken for weakness, saying the country has the ability to take bold risks and strike hard when necessary. Doval said PM Modi’s assertion that Operation Sindoor is still “alive” reflects a resolve to continue the fight against terror until the “last terrorist is eliminated.”

According to Doval, PM Modi shortened his Saudi Arabia trip and returned to Delhi after the Pahalgam attack. He said the Prime Minister convened a meeting at the airport itself, first seeking all the facts before asking who was responsible and who was behind the attack. Modi wanted the perpetrators identified without delay.

“Thanks to our intelligence agencies. They did a very great job in a very short time; we were able to arrive at a conclusion,” he added.

What was Operation Sindoor?

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 last year, following the April 22 terror attack at Baisaran, popularly known as ‘mini Switzerland’. Twenty-six tourists, including one Nepali national, were killed in the attack.

Following the attack, the Resistance Force (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack. It was the deadliest terror strike in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack and took place during US Vice-President JD Vance’s visit to New Delhi.

Also Read | Names of 6 soldiers martyred during Operation Sindoor made public for the first time; to be immortalised at National War Memorial

As part of Operation Sindoor, the Indian forces conducted precision strikes on multiple terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan later also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor. The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, lasting nearly 88 hours, halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

India responded to the attack by downgrading its diplomatic relations with Pakistan and introducing several measures. These included suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty and revoking visa services for Pakistani nationals. In retaliation, Pakistan too announced measures like a ban on Indian airlines using its airspace. Islamabad also said any move to divert its share of water under the treaty would amount to an “Act of War”.