New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was on Monday awarded cabinet rank in Government of India in recognition to his contribution in the national security domain.

“He has been given cabinet rank in recognition of his contribution in the national security domain,” news agency ANI reported.

Further, Doval has also been granted a re-appointment for five more years as the National Security Advisor (NSA).

A 1968-batch IPS officer, Doval had spearheaded the Intelligence Bureau (IB) before retirement. In 2014, he assumed the charge as the NSA Adviser.

India has conducted two surgical strikes, Balakot (2019) and 2016 surgical strike, under Doval. The NSA Adviser is also credited with solving Doklam conflict between India and China in 2017.