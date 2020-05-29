New Delhi: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, who was hospitalised earlier this month after suffering cardiac arrest, passed away on Friday at the age of 74. The former Congress leader, who became the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh after it was carved out of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh in November 2000, breathed his last at a private hospital in state capital Raipur. Also Read - Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi’s Health Condition Worsens, Doctors Start Audio Therapy

His son Amit Jogi tweeted in Hindi: "The young, 20-year-old state of Chhattisgarh has lost its father today. Not only me, but the entire state has lost not a politician, but its father. Leaving behind his 2.5-crore strong family, Ajit ji has left for his heavenly abode. A man who helped poor, Chhattisgarh's beloved, has gone far away from us."

"I'm speechless in this hour of grief. May Almighty rest his soul in peace and give us the strength to bear this loss. He will be cremated tomorrow in his native place of Gaurella,"

A bureaucrat-turned-politician, Ajit Jogi was among only three Chief Ministers the state has had thus far. He was succeeded by BJP’s Raman Singh in December 2003, who was then succeeded by the incumbent Bhupesh Baghel of Congress in December 2018.

Both Ajit Jogi and his son were expelled from the Congress in June 2016. He then went on to form the Chhattisgarh Janata Congress of which he was the founder-president till his demise.