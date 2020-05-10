New Delhi: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi slipped into coma on Sunday and his condition is said to be critical. Notably, Jogi was rushed to the Shree Narayana Hospital, Raipur after he fell unconscious at his residence following cardiac arrest. Also Read - Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi 'Critical' After Suffering Cardiac Arrest, Put on Ventilator

"Jogi's neurological activity is "almost nil" and he is on ventilator support at the Shree Narayana Hospital, where the 74-year-old Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) head was admitted", news agency PTI quoted a doctor as saying.