New Delhi: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi slipped into coma on Sunday and his condition is said to be critical. Notably, Jogi was rushed to the Shree Narayana Hospital,  Raipur after he fell unconscious at his residence following cardiac arrest.

"Jogi's neurological activity is "almost nil" and he is on ventilator support at the Shree Narayana Hospital, where the 74-year-old Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) head was admitted", news agency PTI quoted a doctor as saying.



"His heart functioning is normal at the moment. The blood pressure has been controlled by drugs. But there was disruption in oxygen supply to his brain after the respiratory arrest yesterday, that possibly led to damage to his brain. In medical parlance it is called hypoxia," the hospital's medical director Dr Sunil Khemka said in a bulletin.

“As of now, Jogi’s neurological activity is almost nil. In simple words, we can say he has slipped into coma. He is on ventilator. We are making all efforts to improve his health, but the situation is worrisome at present,” he added.



It will be ascertained in the next 48 hours how his body is responding to medicines. Notably, the former Chhattisgarh CM is being treated by a team of eight specialist doctors.

(With PTI inputs)