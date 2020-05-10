“His heart functioning is normal at the moment. The blood pressure has been controlled by drugs. But there was disruption in oxygen supply to his brain after the respiratory arrest yesterday, that possibly led to damage to his brain. In medical parlance it is called hypoxia,” the hospital’s medical director Dr Sunil Khemka said in a bulletin. Also Read - All For A High: Telangana Youth Drives 600 Km From Hyderabad to Chhattisgarh Amid Lockdown Just To Get Weed
“As of now, Jogi’s neurological activity is almost nil. In simple words, we can say he has slipped into coma. He is on ventilator. We are making all efforts to improve his health, but the situation is worrisome at present,” he added.
It will be ascertained in the next 48 hours how his body is responding to medicines. Notably, the former Chhattisgarh CM is being treated by a team of eight specialist doctors.
(With PTI inputs)