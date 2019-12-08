New Delhi: In a stunning revelation, leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that it was Ajit Pawar who approached him to form the government in Maharashtra. He assured the support of all 54 NCP MLAs, Fadnavis said to Zee 24taas.

“He made me talk to some MLAs who told me they wanted to go with the BJP. Ajit Pawar also told me he had discussed it with (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar,” Devendra Fadnavis said.

“Ajit Pawar approached us and said that the NCP doesn’t want to go with the Congress. A three-party government [also involving the Shiv Sena] can’t run,” Devendra Fadnavis said.

On November 23, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as CM and deputy CM in a surprising move as talks among the Sena, NCP and Congress — the Maha Vikas Aghadi — were going on at that time. The government lasted only for 80 hours as MVA finally formed the government with Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray at the helm, following the intervention of the Supreme Court.

What transpired between the BJP and the NCP still remains a mystery as several claims and counter-claims have been made. NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule claimed that they were approached by the BJP.

There are many “behind the scenes” and “between the lines”, which will be revealed in the days to come, Fadnavis said.