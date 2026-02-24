Home

News

Ajit Pawar Baramati plane crash: DGCA takes BIG action, grounds 4 planes of VSR over...

Ajit Pawar Baramati plane crash: DGCA takes BIG action, grounds 4 planes of VSR over…

In the aftermath of the Ajit Pawar Baramati plane crash, DGCA has grounded Learjet 40/45 aircraft with registration VT-VRA, VT-VRS, VT-VRV, and VT-TRI.

Ajit Pawar-Plane crash

Ajit Pawar Baramati plane crash: In a big action weeks after the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has grounded four planes in the fleet of VSR Ventures Pvt. As per the DGCA notification, the Civil Aviation regulatory body has taken the action due to multiple violations revealed in a special safety audit conducted after the Learjet 45 crash in Mahrashtra’s Baramati on January 28. Here are all the details you need to know about what acrtion DGCA has taken in the aftermath of Baramati plane crash that led the death of Ajit Pawar.

What action has DGCA taken after Ajit Pawar Baramati plane crash?

“Following the accident of LearJet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) of M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd on 28.01.2026 at Baramati, the DGCA ordered the special safety audit of the organisation. The multi-disciplinary audit team observed several non-compliances of approved procedures in the organisation in the area of airworthiness, air safety, and flight operations,” the DGCA statement said.

“In view of the non-compliances observed and considering the gaps in maintenance procedures it is decided to initiate the corrective measures by immediately grounding Learjet 40/45 aircraft with registration VT-VRA, VT-VRS, VT-VRV, and VT-TRI till continued airworthiness standards are restored,” the DGCA statement added.

Which aircrafts has DGCA grounded in recent action?

The DGCA has said in its statement that in view of the non-compliances observed and considering the gaps in maintenance procedures, it has decided to initiate the corrective measures by immediately grounding Learjet 40/45 aircraft with registration VT-VRA, VT-VRS, VT-VRV and VT-TRI till continued airworthiness standards are restored.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Deficiency reporting forms have been issued to M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd in the mentioned areas to submit root cause analysis on the non-compliances for further assessment by the DGCA, the statement added.

When will government release preliminary report on the Learjet 45 plane crash?

The preliminary report on the Learjet 45 plane crash at Baramati will be released on or before February 28, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said on Sunday. Talking to reporters at an event in Pune, Mohol said: “The preliminary report will be out before one month of the occurrence of the accident on January 28, which is on or before February 28.”

Readers should note that the investigations are important as Ajit Pawar’s nephew and NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar had accused the private company that owned the aircraft of violating safety norms.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.