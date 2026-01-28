Home

News

Ajit Pawar death: Who was Captain Sumit Kapur, the Pilot-in-Command of plane that claimed Maharashtra Deputy CMs life

Ajit Pawar death: Who was Captain Sumit Kapur, the Pilot-in-Command of plane that claimed Maharashtra Deputy CM’s life

Captain Sumit Kapur was the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) of the flight that suffered a crash and carried the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar.

Main Image: PTI

Ajit Pawar death: The unfortunate death of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, in a plane near Baramati airport on Wednesday has taken the nation by shock. Alongside the two pilots, including the Pilot-in-Command (PIC), Captain Sumit Kapur, and the First Officer (FO), Shambhavi Pathak, as confirmed by VSR Aviation. The incident occurred near Baramati Airport in Maharashtra in the morning. The reports suggest that the minister was going to attend four public meetings before the local body elections, scheduled for next month. Here, we take you through the details of the Pilot-in-command, Captain Sumit Kapur.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar passes away after plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy CM crash lands in Baramati

Who was Captain Sumit Kapur?

Captain Sumit Kapur was the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) of the flight that suffered a crash and carried the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar. He was responsible for making all the major decisions on the flight. He had great experience in flying the business jets. Reports suggest that he had great operational experience and was “well regarded within the charter aviation industry.”

Captain Sumit Kapur had a flying experience of more than 16,500 hours, as per reports. As the person in charge of the flight, his responsibilities included making key decisions regarding landing and emergencies.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Ajit Pawar Death: Sharad Pawar reached to Baramati as plane crash reported near airport

Others who died in the plane accident

In Maharashtra news of Baramati plane crash, a total of five people had passed away. These include the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, two pilots, Captain Sumit Kapur and Shambhavi Pathak, and two more personnel. The Learjet 45 crash also claimed the life of First Officer Shambhavi Pathak, who had studied at the Air Force Bal Bharati School and did her secondary schooling from the year 2016 to 2018. Later, she took the training for a commercial pilot and flight crew training at the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy.

What have the officials said?

The Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, said,” We will conduct an investigation in a transparent and accountable manner. Preliminary information indicates that visibility was poor at the site at the time of landing around 8:48 am.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.