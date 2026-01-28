Home

News

Ajit Pawar Death: "Mai To Lene Wala Hu…" NCP leaders witty remark during joint Mahayuti PC goes viral

Ajit Pawar Death: “Mai To Lene Wala Hu…” NCP leader’s witty remark during joint Mahayuti PC goes viral

Kiran Gujar, a close aide of Ajit Pawar in Baramati who is present at the local hospital, said, "All six people including Ajit Pawar brought dead."

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar died on Wednesday after the aircraft he was travelling in crashed while attempting to land at Baramati in Maharashtra. Accordig to the reports, the plane was carrying five passengers at the time of crash. Along with Nationalist Congress Party leader, Vidip Jadhav, Pinki Mali, Sumit Kapoor, Shambhavi Pathak were on board, according to DGCA. Ajit Pawar death news updates

Kiran Gujar, a close aide of Ajit Pawar in Baramati who is present at the local hospital, said, “All six people including Ajit Pawar brought dead.” The 66-year-old was heading to Baramati to address four public meetings ahead of the Zilla Parishad elections when the incident occurred.

Now an old video of Ajit Pawar is going viral when Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar held a press conference. During this, the media asked whether Shinde and Pawar would take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. Responding to the question, Ajit Pawar said, “Whether anyone else takes the oath or not, it is certain that I will be taking the oath tomorrow.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

PM Modi condoles Ajit Pawar’s death

“Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.