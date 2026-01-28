Home

News

Ajit Pawar passes away after plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy CM crash lands in Baramati

Ajit Pawar passes away after plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy CM crash lands in Baramati

Ajit Pawar passes away after plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy CM crash lands in Baramati

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, Maharasha Deputy chief Minister Ajit Pawar passed away on Wednesday after his plane crash landed in Baramati, news agency PTI reported. As per the officials, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 3 others on board dead after aircraft crashes in Pune district. Supriya Sule, sister of Ajit Pawar, has left for Baramati from New Delhi. NCP leader Ajit Pawar took 7 AM flight, was scheduled to return later today

According to the reports, Ajit Pawar travelling to Baramati to address a public meeting. “Ajit Pawar, Deputy CM of Maharashtra, was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members. As per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash,” DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah dialled Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after Pawar’s plan crash. The mortal remains of Ajit Pawar are kept in Baramati hospital.An

Irreparable loss, says President Droupadi Murmu

The news of the death of several people, including Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, is extremely tragic. The untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji is an irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his special contribution to the development of Maharashtra, especially in the cooperative sector. I express my deep condolences to his family, supporters, and admirers. May God grant strength to the families of all others who lost their lives in this accident to bear this blow.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.