Home

News

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Cause: What is the Learjet 45, who were onboard, and what went wrong?

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Cause: What is the Learjet 45, who were onboard, and what went wrong?

Ajit Pawar plane crash in Baramati raises questions as details emerge about the Learjet 45 aircraft, victims onboard, investigation progress, and safety concerns surrounding VIP charter flights in Maharashtra today.

Baramati: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed on Wednesday along with four others when the private aircraft carrying him crash-landed near Pune’s Baramati Airport. Ajit Pawar, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was among five persons on board the chartered plane that crashed on landing. No survivors have been found aboard the Learjet 45 aircraft.

Ajit Pawar’s death sent shockwaves through India’s political circuit. State aviation officials have ordered a probe into the incident.

Air crash: Yet another unfortunate incident highlighting the perils of VIP/chartered flights

Which Aircraft was involved?

The aircraft was Bombardier Learjet 45 or Learjet 45 (BJL45). It is a midsize business jet developed and produced by Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier Aerospace. Launched in 1998, the Learjet 45 competed in the “super-light” business jet market segment until its retirement.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

According to first reports, the aircraft involved in the crash was registered as VT-SSK and was being operated by VSR Aviation (VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd.). Witnesses said the aircraft was trying to land at Baramati airport when it lost control mid-air.

“VT-SSK” plunged down while attempting to land at the Baramati Airport from Mumbai early Wednesday morning, moments after taking off.

Victims aboard the aircraft

There were five people on board the ill-fated aircraft –

1. Ajit Pawar- Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister

2. Special Protection Officer (SPO)

3. Attendant

4. Pilot-in-command

5. First officer

All five people aboard the crashed aircraft are dead

Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a release that the aircraft met with an accident while attempting to land at the airport. Reportedly, Pawar was flying to Baramati to attend meetings and election rallies ahead of upcoming local body elections.

Causes under probe

Investigators are probing what caused the crash as authorities said it appears the aircraft was landing due to an emergency. Pawar and others were declared dead at the spot, reported news agency ANI quoting officials. It is likely that India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), together with DGCA, will investigate the causes of the crash.

“The aircraft caught fire after crash landing and none of the passengers survived,” the DGCA statement added. Investigations will determine what led to the incident but past accounts of aviation accidents involving similar aircraft might come under scrutiny as well.

Meanwhile tributes are pouring in for Ajit Pawar.

Reaction and condolences

PM Modi condoled the death of Ajit Pawar, calling it a “tragic loss”. He also took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Ajit Pawar was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly for the progress and development of Maharashtra. Saddened by his sudden demise”.

Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and… pic.twitter.com/mdgwwGzw4R — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2026

Leaders cutting across party lines reacted to Ajit Pawar’s death. Union Home Minister Amit Shah too called Pawar’s son to convey his condolences on behalf of PM Modi. Maharashtra Governor Birsa Middei also met Pawar’s family, brother and son. He tweeted, “Meet Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar during his illness and later mourned his demise with the family. The sudden demise of Ajit Pawar has caused deep shock and anguish to me”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.