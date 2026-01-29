Home

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash LIVE: Mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy CM to be taken for Antim Yatra today, cremation at 11 AM

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: The mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be carried in a decorated rath for his 'Antim Yatra' today.

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: The mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be carried in a decorated rath for his ‘Antim Yatra’ today. Pawar (66), who was also a Deputy Chief Minister, and four other persons on board a chartered aircraft were killed after it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at Baramati airport in Pune district on Wednesday morning. Several political leaders expressed their grief over this tragic incident.

The funeral procession for Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy CM (non-consecutively) will start from the Vidya Pratishthan campus (Gadima) at 9 AM, pass through the city for people to pay their respects to Pawar, and culminate at the Vidya Pratishthan Ground for the funeral, scheduled to take place at 11 AM. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates.

