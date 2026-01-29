Ajit Pawar Plane Crash LIVE: Mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy CM to be taken for Antim Yatra today, cremation at 11 AM

  • Home
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: The mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be carried in a decorated rath for his 'Antim Yatra' today.

Published: January 29, 2026 7:41 AM IST
By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: The mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be carried in a decorated rath for his ‘Antim Yatra’ today. Pawar (66), who was also a Deputy Chief Minister, and four other persons on board a chartered aircraft were killed after it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at Baramati airport in Pune district on Wednesday morning. Several political leaders expressed their grief over this tragic incident.

The funeral procession for Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy CM (non-consecutively) will start from the Vidya Pratishthan campus (Gadima) at 9 AM, pass through the city for people to pay their respects to Pawar, and culminate at the Vidya Pratishthan Ground for the funeral, scheduled to take place at 11 AM. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates.

  • Jan 29, 2026 7:47 AM IST
    Baramati | Huge police presence outside Baramati airport as many leaders are expected to arrive in the city to attend the last rites of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar today

  • Jan 29, 2026 7:46 AM IST
    Preparations for the funeral of NCP Chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are underway at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati.

  • Jan 29, 2026 7:45 AM IST
    Ajit Pawar Plane Crash LIVE: Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy CM late Ajit Pawar, at the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College ahead of last rites to be held today

  • Jan 29, 2026 7:44 AM IST
    Ajit Pawar Plane Crash LIVE: Leaders react to the sudden demise of Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

    Delhi | On NCP Chief and Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar’s demise, Congress MP Manickam Tagore says, “It’s a huge loss for the Pawar family, and we pay our condolences. Our leadership has spoken with them, and we stand with the family in their time of grief.”

