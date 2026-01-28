By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister dead after private plane crash lands in Baramati
New Delhi: A private aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crash landed in Baramati. According to the initial reports, 6 people were onboard when the flight landed. The plane was enroute Baramati from Mumbai. Security agencies, fire engines have been rushed to the spot.
