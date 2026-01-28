Home

News

Who was Ajit Pawar? A detailed profile of the Maharashtras Deputy CM

Who was Ajit Pawar? A detailed profile of the Maharashtra’s Deputy CM

Ajit Pawar remains a central figure in Maharashtra politics. Here is a detailed profile of the veteran leader, his political journey, influence and role amid reports of a plane crash incident.

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra died on Wednesday, January 28th, after the plane he was travelling in crashed in Baramati Airport in Pune district, Maharashtra as per officials. The plane crash occurred as the aircraft carrying Ajit Pawar and others were landing at Baramati Airport in Pune. Reportedly, the aircraft was chartered from Mumbai and crash landed close to the runway. Pawar was taken to hospital shortly after the incident. The news of his death has left Maharashtrians shocked and prominent leaders across the country have offered condolences on the demise of the leader.

The Rise of Ajit Pawar as a Key Political Leader in Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar is undoubtedly among the most powerful and sometimes polarising figures in Maharashtra politics. Like his uncle and political mentor Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar understands politics like few others can. Add to that his firm grip over administration and you get a leader who can tilt power equations in Maharashtra at will. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader has been a significant figure in Maharashtra politics for the last 25 years.

Taking birth on July 22, 1959, Ajit Pawar gradually made a name for himself and went on to become a mass leader. The nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar also has firm control over the party’s organisation and grassroot-level workers in many parts of western Maharashtra.

Maharashtra’s Political Landscape: Ajit Pawar and His Journey

Started his political career in the early 1990s, Ajit Pawar won his first Maharashtra Assembly election in 1991. Regarded as a no-nonsense leader who loves to get his hands dirty with administration, Pawar worked his way up the ranks of the NCP and became one of the most powerful leaders of the party. He was sworn in as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister multiple times.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Ajit Pawar served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, withcharge over key departments such as finance and irrigation.

Party Played Key Role in Formation of Governments

Ajit Pawar has been part of Congress-NCP coalition governments in the state. Later, he was also involved in the government post the political realignment.

He led the NCP faction and government formation along with BJP in 2019. With his recent move of switching sides to the BJP, Ajit Pawar was also sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister once again. This political realignment changed Maharashtra politics forever.

Move Steered Controversy

Ajit Pawar has been mired with his share of controversies too. Some of the most notable ones include allegations of irrigation scam and raid on sand mines. Pawar holds a reputation of being a very vocal politician who isn’t afraid of speaking his mind. He has also often been at the centre of political controversy for his aggressive style of politics.

Having said that, he also enjoys the image of being a leader who gets things done.

Why Was Ajit Pawar Important in Maharashtra Politics?

Ajit Pawar has managed to maintain the support of his MLAs and party workers over the years despite Sharad Pawar’s entry into the family and later split in the party. Pawar knows how to read the writing on the wall. He understands how power-sharing works and he can get you results when it comes to elections. All of these factors make Ajit Pawar an important factor to consider when looking into the future of politics in Maharashtra.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.