New Delhi: Ajit Pawar, who earlier Saturday took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has been removed by his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as the leader of its legislative party. A new NCP legislative party leader will be elected at 4 PM today, his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced.

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as two-term Chief Minister of Maharashtra earlier today in a stunning turn of events.

According to reports, Ajit Pawar allegedly submitted a letter of support from all 54 NCP MLAs to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari leading to swearing-in ceremony taking place. Several NCP leaders, including Sharad Pawar, have said that a list of MLAs taken for attendance was misused by Ajit Pawar as the letter of support of the NCP MLAs.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, the NCP chief said, “Parties had their MLAs list signed by all MLAs, a similar list of NCP was with Ajit Pawar, as he is CLP of NCP. I assume that he has submitted the same list. I am not sure about this but I suspect that this may be the case. We will discuss with the Governor.”

“Today, a new NCP legislative party leader will be elected here at 4 PM,” he added. He also said that according to his sources, 10-11 NCP MLAs were taken to Raj Bhavan; of those, three MLAs were present at the press conference.

Nationalist Congress Party Chief, Sharad Pawar: Today, a new NCP legislative party leader will be elected here at 4 pm. #Maharashtra https://t.co/zV6t1OnDSM — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

Sharad Pawar has already announced that Ajit Pawar’s decision was his personal and not that of the NCP.

Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 23, 2019

This was reaffirmed by his daughter and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule who updated her WhatsApp status with the message, “Party and family split.”