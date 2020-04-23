New Delhi: Soon after the lockdown ends, the migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra should be sent back to their respective native places and for this Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has written a letter to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to run special train services from Mumbai and Pune to different places of the country. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Police Officers Posted at Uddhav Thackeray's House Test Positive

Writing the letter to the Railway Minister, Pawar said that the migrant workers, stranded in different parts of his state, may step out in big numbers to return to their states when the train services resume after the lockdown is lifted on May 3. Also Read - Coronavirus: Maharashtra Bans Delivery of Newspapers, Magazines in Mumbai, Pune, Allows in Other Parts of State

“This can lead to law and order problem (with workers coming out in big numbers),” he wrote in the letter, demanding the Railway Ministry to run special trains for them. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Two Policewomen Posted at CM Thackeray's Residence Test Positive For COVID-19

Ajit Pawar, who is also the Maharashtra Finance Minister, said that the state government has arranged accommodation and food for the migrant workers who are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states.

Giving further detail, Pawar said that six-and-half lakh workers are currently staying across the shelters provided by the state government.

In the letter, Pawar also mentioned the incident in which thousands of migrant workers gathered outside Bandra Railway Station on April 14, saying the incident indicated how desperate the labourers were to return to their home states.

“The law and order problem can be avoided and workers can return to their respective home states safely if the Railway Ministry runs special trains for them after the lockdown period is over,” Pawar said in the letter.

In Maharashtra, the number of coronavirus cases increased by 431 on Wednesday while 18 people succumbed to the pandemic. The tally of coronavirus cases in the state thus reached 5,649 and the death toll rose to 169. As per updates, there are 4,591 active cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

On the other hand, Mumbai alone has reported 3,683 cases and 161 deaths so far. Pune division has recorded 851 COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths. Nashik division has reported 156 cases and 14 deaths.