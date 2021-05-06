New Delhi: Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh on Thursday died of Covid-19. He was 86. As per latest reports, he was undergoing treatment at a Gurgaon hospital after test positive for COVID. Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Whether Remainder of Suspended IPL 2021 Season Take Place in UAE

A seven-time MP from Baghpat and also former Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ajit Singh was chief of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

According to media reports, Ajit Singh's health condition deteriorated on Tuesday night due to a lung infection. The RLD chief passed away on Thursday.

Rashtriya Lok Dal President Chaudhary Ajit Singh passes away, confirms Jayant Chaudhary He had tested positive for COVID19 on April 20 pic.twitter.com/TfNE5cimE4 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

He was an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago. Ajit Singh was first elected to Rajya Sabha in 1986.