New Delhi: Days after the Maharashtra conundrum came to an end with the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance taking charge of office, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar revealed that he ‘warned’ Ajit Pawar of the consequences of his midnight coup with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a recent interview to a Marathi news channel, the astute politician Sharad Pawar said not swearing in Ajit Pawar even as Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister on November 28 was a “conscious decision” that was prompted by Ajit’s unlooked-for support towards BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, who became the CM only to quit three days later failing to prove majority.

“When I came to know about Ajit’s support (to Fadnavis), the first person I contacted was Thackeray. I told him what happened was not right and gave him confidence that I will crush this (Ajit’s rebellion),” Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar had resigned as the Deputy Chief Minister of BJP government after the NCP troop he brought along turned against him to go back to their party support. Hours later, in a press statement, Fadnavis also announced his resignation leaving the CM’s chair for another round of tussle.

“When all in NCP came to know my support was not there for Ajit’s action, those five-ten (MLAs) who were with him, there was pressure on them,” the NCP veteran revealed.

The NCP chief had claimed that he was not aware if anyone else in their family had spoken to Ajit Pawar that made him rethink his decision to back Fadnavis. “But all in the family felt what Ajit did was wrong,” he said.

“I later told him what he did was unpardonable. That anybody (doing so) will have to bear the consequences and you are no exception,” Pawar asserted and further said, “At the same time there is a big section (in NCP) which has ‘asthaa’ (faith) in him… He gets things done.”

In the interview, Sharad Pawar also made stark revelations about his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month who offered Pawar a proposal to “work together” and presented cabinet berth offers to his daughter Supriya Sule.