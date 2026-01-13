Home

News

Was Ajmer Sharif Dargah a Shiva Temple? Fresh petition in Ajmer court seeks ASI survey

Was Ajmer Sharif Dargah a Shiva Temple? Fresh petition in Ajmer court seeks ASI survey

A petition filed in an Ajmer court claims the Ajmer Sharif Dargah was originally a Shiva temple, demanding an ASI survey and reigniting debate over the shrine’s historical origins.

Ajmer: A fresh legal controversy has erupted in Ajmer after a petition asserting that the revered Ajmer Sharif Dargah was originally a Shiva temple was filed in the district court on Monday, sparking a debate that blends history, faith, and archaeology.

Petition Alleges Temple Origins Beneath Dargah

The petition was filed by Rajvardhan Singh Parmar, national president of the right-wing group Maharana Pratap Sena, in the court of the district judge in Ajmer. The plea claims that the shrine, widely known as the tomb of the Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, was originally a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva before being converted into a dargah.

Parmar told the court that he has campaigned on this issue for years and had previously submitted a petition to the President of India, which was forwarded to the Rajasthan Chief Secretary. The current petition insists on verifying the claim through scientific investigation.

Demand for ASI Survey Sparks Debate

One of the most significant demands in the petition is for an official survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to examine the site’s historical layers and determine whether a temple once stood at the location now occupied by the Dargah.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Senior lawyer A. P. Singh, representing the petitioner, confirmed that the plea was formally filed on Monday. He reiterated that the petition includes the request that the ASI undertake a comprehensive investigation to uncover any traces of earlier Hindu structures.

Ajmer, Rajasthan: A fresh controversy has surfaced over the Ajmer Dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti after Maharana Pratap Sena chief Dr. Rajvardhan Singh Parmar announced plans to approach the Ajmer district court, claiming the presence of a Shivling in the… pic.twitter.com/R9zBdWoLN6 — IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2026

Historical and Religious Significance of the Shrine

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is one of India’s most important Sufi shrines, drawing millions of devotees and tourists every year, cutting across religious lines. Built in honor of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti – a Persian Sufi saint who lived in Ajmer until his death in 1236 – the mausoleum was later enhanced by rulers such as Mughal Emperor Humayun.

Its status as a symbol of spiritual harmony has long been cherished, and the site stands as a prominent landmark in Rajasthan’s cultural and religious landscape.

Context of Earlier Claims and Wider Responses

This is not the first time such claims have surfaced. In late 2024, another petition by a different organisation made similar assertions and led an Ajmer court to issue notices to the Dargah Committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the ASI for a historical survey. These older pleas were grounded in interpretations of colonial-era texts and local lore suggesting pre-Islamic religious activity at the site.

Critics of these petitions argue they could inflame communal tensions, while supporters say they seek historical clarity. The court is yet to set a hearing date for the latest petition. As the debate unfolds, voices from both academic and religious communities are expected to weigh in on the matter in the weeks ahead.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.