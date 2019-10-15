New Delhi: The Akal Takht, which is highest temporal authority of the Sikhs, has called for a ban on the Rashtryia Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying that its ideology is divisive for the country.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday, Giani Harpreet Singh, the Akal Takht chief said, “People of all religions and faiths live in India. This is the beauty of India. RSS has said that India will be made a ‘Hindu Rashtra’. It is wrong. This is not in the interest of the country.”

His comments come a day after speaking at a media interaction in Amritsar, he said that in his opinion, the RSS should be banned as it was doing things that will create divisions in the country. Calling upon the Centre to ‘rein in’ the outfit, he said that comments being made by RSS leaders were not in the best interests of the country.

He made these remarks apparently in reference to the speech given by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Dussehra in which he said that the happiest Muslims were found in India and people from other minority religions, too, were living happily in India because of the Hindu culture.

Earlier, the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee (SGPC), too, had objected to the statement made by the RSS chief.

The Akal Takht is located in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. It was established by Guru Hargobind Singh, the sixth of 10 Sikh gurus, as a place of justice.