Chandigarh: In a shocking incident, a youth leader of the Akali Dal was on Saturday shot dead in Punjab’s Mohali district. The chilling murder has been caught on camera. As per updates from police, two of four masked attackers chased down Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, also known as Vicky Middukhera, and fired at him repeatedly when he was trying to sit in his sports utility vehicle.Also Read - UP Shocker: Man Hacks Doctor to Death With Sword, Chops Body Into Pieces Over Land Dispute

As per a report by NDTV, Middukhera was in the area to visit the office of a property dealer at Mataur Market in Sector 71. Also Read - Indian Student Foud Dead in China, Indian Embassy Confirms Murder

As per the report, 20 rounds of bullet were fired at him. The crime has been recorded on a CCTV installed in the area and shows the shooters were waiting for Vicky. As per the updates, the accused started firing as he sat in his vehicle, prompting him to run out for cover. Also Read - Video: Dhanbad ADJ Killed By Auto, Police Launch Murder Probe | WATCH

Wearing caps and face masks, the attackers managed to flee the spot in a car after committing the murder in public. On the other hand, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. However, the local police suspect an old rivalry may be behind the incident.

A member of the opposition Akali Dal, Middukhera was an active student leader of Panjab University and was also a former president of the party’s student wing, the Student Organisation of India.