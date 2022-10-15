Bengaluru: Newly launched airline Akasa Air on Saturday suffered a bird hit on its way to Bangalore and the aircraft returned to Mumbai airport, according to news agency ANI. Notably, flight number Akasa Air QP-1103 was involved in the incident. The flight landed at Mumbai Airport and all passengers are safe. The incident happened while the plane was completing its flight QP-1103.Also Read - Uber Reduces Auto Fare To Rs 30 In Bengaluru, Despite Government Allowing 10 Per Cent Hike

As per initial reports, the problem was detected after a burning smell originated from the engine noticed in the cabin of the plane. After taking note of the issue, the pilot took prompt action and returned the flight safely to Mumbai Airport. Also Read - Seatbelts Made Compulsory For Drivers, Passengers From November 1 In Mumbai

Akasa Air is the new airline in the country that started operations on August 7 and is still working on expanding its domestic operation in the country. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Check (Chaand Nikalne Ka Samay) Moonrise Timings in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Other Cities of Maharashtra

Akasa Air QP-1103 suffered a bird hit on its way to Bangalore today. The flight returned safely to Mumbai airport. pic.twitter.com/gwesklSSEJ — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

Akasa Air began its Bengaluru-Mumbai operations in the initial days of starting its domestic services in August with the aim of expanding to more cities.

In the meantime, Akasa Air is planning for over 250 flights per week operating over nine domestic routes by the second week of October.

Founded by late stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala along with aviation industry veteran Vinay Dube, Akasa Air launched its operations on August 7 with a flight to Ahmedabad from the financial capital. Since then, the airline has expanded the route network to Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru.

Currently, the airline has a total staff of around 800 and about 175 people are joining every month.