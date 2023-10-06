Matar Masala Poori, Kala Chana Ghugni With Raj Bhog: Akasa Air Introduces Dussehra Special Meal For Passengers

The speciality will be offered throughout the Akasa Air network in October 2023, and it may be readily pre-booked via the airline’s website or mobile app.

New Delhi: Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, announced the launch of its special year-round festive meals on board at Café Akasa. The introduction of the festive menu is in line with the brand’s philosophy of offering an enjoyable and inclusive travel experience to all its customers. After, serving special menu featuring Shakarkandi Chaat, Patoli, and Khasta Kachori pockets with spicy Ragda on Ganesh Chaturthi, the airline has now curated a special menu to celebrate the spirit of Dussehra, here’s all about it.

This special lunch combines traditional dishes such as flavorful Matar Masala Poori and Kala Chana Ghugni with Raj Bhog and your choice of beverage. The speciality will be offered throughout the Akasa Air network in October 2023, and it may be readily pre-booked via the airline’s website or mobile app.

Speaking about the festive menu, Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer at Akasa Air said, “At Akasa Air, it is our constant endeavour to make air travel experience warm and inclusive for our customers. We are proud of India’s varied culture and to celebrate the country’s festive spirit, which is intrinsically connected with our rich food heritage, we are delighted to introduce our special festive meals.”

Akasa Air has introduced specifically curated food selections that are inspired by regional specialities connected with celebrations during well-known festivals and special events since the airline began operations in August 2022.

The airline also offers pre-selection of cakes on its regular menu for flyers who want to celebrate the birthdays of their loved ones in the skies.

Diwali, Christmas, Makar Sankranti, Valentine’s Day, Holi, Eid al-Fitr, Mother’s Day, International Yoga Day, the monsoon season, Onam, and Ganesh Chaturthi are just a few of the holidays that come to mind.

The unique and varied menu offers a wide choice of meals, including healthy options such as farm-inspired, plant based nutritious combos – exclusively curated with reputed chefs from across India. An array of unique festival menus and quality fusion meal offerings, inspired by Indian cuisines and celebrations as well as industry-first options like pasta, Vietnamese rice rolls and beverages like hot chocolate are available on board, all year round.

