New Delhi: BJP MLA from Indore Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested earlier in the week for assaulting a civic official in public view with a bat, walked out of jail on bail early Sunday morning.

As soon as Akash walked out, he was greeted by party workers who garlanded him and welcomed him with folded hands.

At the party office too, celebrations began in full swing with workers dancing on roads and firing shots in the air.

Madhya Pradesh: Celebratory firing outside BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya’s office in Indore after he got bail in an assault case. (29-06) pic.twitter.com/d1j2d03hLY — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

Additional Sessions Judge Suresh Singh granted bail to Akash Vijayvargiya on Saturday, in two cases — assault and leading a protest without permission, district court prosecution public relation officer (PRO) Yogesh Tiwari said.

Granting bail, the court asked the MLA to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the assault case and Rs 20,000 in the other case.

Son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Akash spoke to the media outside the jail and reiterated that he is not ashamed of his deed.

“In such a situation when a woman was being dragged in front of the police, I couldn’t think of doing anything else, not embarrassed at what I did. But I pray to god ‘ki vo dobara ballebazi karne ka avsar na de,” he was quoted.

The municipality official whom Akash beat up, was on an anti-encroachment drive in Indore on June 26, when he was ambushed and thrashed with a cricket bat.

Claiming that he was challenging corruption, the Madhya Pradesh lawmaker told news agency ANI, “This is just the beginning, we will end this corruption & goondaism. ‘Aavedan, nivedan aur phir dana dan’ this is our line of action.”

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashes a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore. The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. pic.twitter.com/AG4MfP6xu0 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

Following this incident, as many as 21 municipal officials were suspended for supporting Akash during the scuffle with an official. In addition, posters also came up in Indore recently, as a sign of solidarity with the BJP MLA and read ‘Salute Akash ji’ with a big picture of the leader pasted across.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah is reported to be closely watching the developments in Indore.