‘Akhand Bharat’ Will Become Reality Before…: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s BIG Statement Amid ‘India’ Name Change Row

The RSS chief's statement comes amid the name change debate that started after Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared a G20 dinner invite in which Droupadi Murmu was described as 'President of Bharat'.

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that ‘Akhand Bharat’ or undivided India will be a reality before today’s young generation gets old. Replying to a question by a student at an event in Nagpur, he said he can not tell exactly when the Akhand Bharat will come into existence. “But if you go on working for it, you will see it materialise before you get old. Because the conditions are becoming such that those who separated from India feel that they made a mistake. They feel that ‘we should have been India again’. They think that for becoming India they need to erase the lines on the map. But it is not so. Being India is accepting the nature (“swabhav”) of India,” the RSS chief said.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: On ‘Akhand Bharat’, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, “…Those who separated from Bharat feel they have made a mistake…Bharat hona yani Bharat ke swabhav ko svikar karna…” pic.twitter.com/zc7kj1KU4Q — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

The RSS chief’s statement comes amid the name change debate that started after Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), a G20 dinner invite in which Droupadi Murmu was described as ‘President of Bharat’.

Since then, the Opposition has been alleging that the Modi government is planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country’s name. Congress claimed that the alliance of like-minded opposition parties named INDIA has worried the BJP which is now trying to drop India and keep only Bharat as the country’s name.

According to a report in India Today, Mohan Bhagwant had made a strong pitch for the use of the word ‘Bharat’ instead of India. “The name of our country has been Bharat for ages. Whatever may be the language, the name remains the same,” the RSS chief said during an event in Guwahati on September 1.

“Our country is Bharat and we will have to stop using the word ‘India’ and start using ‘Bharat’ in all practical fields, only then will change happen. We will have to call our country Bharat and explain it to others as well,” he was quoted as saying by the publication.

Bhagwat on reservation

Bhagwat said the reservations should continue as long as inequality persists. Incidentally, Bhagwat’s statement on reservations came at a time when the Maratha community’s agitation for a quota has once again intensified. “We kept our own fellow human beings behind in the social system.

We did not care for them, and it continued for 2000 years. Until we provide them equality, some special remedies have to be there, and reservations is one of them. Hence, reservations have to continue till there is such discrimination. We at the RSS give all support to the reservations provided in the Constitution,” he said.

Discrimination exists in society even though we may not see it, he noted.

Bhagwat on hoisting national flag

To a question about the claims that the RSS did not hoist the national flag at its headquarters in Mahal area here from 1950 to 2002, Bhagwat said, “Every year on August 15 and January 26 we hoist the national flag, wherever we are. There is flag-hoisting at both our campuses in Mahal and Reshimbagh in Nagpur. People should not ask this question to us.”

He then recalled an incident during the Congress’s Tejpur convention near Jalgaon in 1933 when Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the national flag on an 80-feet pole. The flag got stuck midway in front of a crowd of about 10,000, but a youth came forward, climbed the pole and freed it, he said.

“The RSS has been associated with the honour of the national flag from the very first time it faced a problem. We also hoist the national flag on these two days (August 15 and January 26)….But whether it is hoisted or not, when it comes to the honour of the national flag, our swayamsevak (RSS volunteer) has been in the forefront and ready to give his life,” Bhagwat said.

