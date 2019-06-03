New Delhi: After facing a humiliating defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati hinted at snapping ties with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh. If reports are to be believed, Mayawati on Monday asked her party workers to be prepared to contest the upcoming bye-elections in the state on their own. She made the remarks at a meeting of senior party functionaries, which was called to discuss the factors behind party’s dismal performance in Uttar Pradesh in general elections.

Reports claimed that her (Mayawati) remarks are significant as the BSP does not usually contest by-polls. A total of 11 assembly bypolls are due in UP after MLAs won the Lok Sabha polls. Besides, Mayawati also urged BSP workers to not depend on alliance partners to win votes.

“The BSP won 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh due to BSP’s traditional votebank and the votes of Samajwadi Party could not get transferred to its candidates,” the former Uttar Pradesh CM said citing poor performance of SP.

Furthermore, she reportedly underlined that Akhilesh Yadav ‘couldn’t even facilitate the victory of his wife Dimple Yadav from the Samajwadi Party’s citadel Kannauj’. Despite the Congress not fielding its candidate in support of Yadav’s wife, she failed to retain her seat and was defeated by BJP’s Subrat Pathak by a margin of over 12,000 votes.

Reacting over Maywati’s statement, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the ‘gathbandhan’ (of SP-BSP) is “taking its last breath, and is on ventilator”.

“Thanks to the developmental works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, people have broken the barriers of caste and religion. The ‘gathbandhan’ is today taking its last breath, and is on ventilator,” he told PTI.

He added, “Alliances of opposing ideologies are never successful — be it the SP-Congress or the BSP-Congress. All experiments to forge caste-based alliances in Uttar Pradesh have proved to be a failure. People across the country have accepted Modiji’s ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas, sabka vishwaas’ and outright rejected such caste-based alliances.”

“The alliances which are formed or forged on the basis of caste or religion eventually lose their existence. In UP, there was an unnatural and opportunistic alliance, it was shattered by the caste-less (jaati-viheen) work of the BJP whose mantra is ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas, sabka vishwaas’,” Sharma stated.

Of the total 80 parliamentary seats in UP, the BJP emerged victorious on 62, its ally Apna Dal (S) won 2 in the Lok Sabha elections. The gathbandhan together managed to bag 15, with the BSP winning 10 and the SP 5 seats.