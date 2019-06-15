New Delhi: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday met Governor Ram Naik and urged him to “wake up” the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to the prevailing ‘jungle-raj’ in the state.

After the meeting with the Governor, Akhilesh told the reporters, “The Governor used to intervene on law and order earlier (during SP regime). It was said that there were only Yadav officers…Now there is hardly any Yadav SP or DM. We have requested him (Governor) to wake up the government and give direction to control the prevailing ‘jungle-raj’.”

Over the half-an-session held at New Delhi’s Raj Bhawan, Yadav also handed out a detailed memorandum to the Governor listing out issues that needed ardent attention, including the murder of the first woman chief of the UP Bar Council etc.

“Bar council chairperson is being murdered in her chamber. There is murder in jail…How these are happening? The state government is responsible,” he said.

Yadav, along with senior party leader Ahmad Hasan, also sought Naik’s intervention to check deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darvesh Singh was allegedly shot dead on Agra court premises on Wednesday by a lawyer who then tried to kill himself.