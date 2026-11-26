‘Akhilesh should become CM, but won’t compromise on less than 100 seats’: Congress’s blunt stand on seat-sharing in UP

The Congress party has pledged to make Akhilesh Yadav the Chief Minister, but has stipulated that it will not settle for less than 100 seats, while the Samajwadi Party has offered only 26 seats.

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'Akhilesh should become CM, but won't compromise on less than 100 seats': Congress's blunt stand on seat-sharing in UP (File)

Tensions have escalated between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress party over seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Amid seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced five candidates (including four sitting MLAs), raising tensions among its allies.

Congress MP Imran Masood has questioned the move and targeted the SP’s stand, while the Congress has clarified its stand on the alliance, saying that it wants to see Akhilesh Yadav as the Chief Minister of UP, but will not compromise on less than 100 seats in seat sharing.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Working President Imran Masood said that the fight is to remove the BJP from power. The SP is not following its alliance responsibilities. An alliance involves a partner, not a beggar. An alliance releases a joint list of candidates, not a single one. The SP should declare whether it wants to fight the BJP or the Congress.

Despite two rounds of seat-sharing talks between the two parties, the SP has so far agreed to give only 26 seats to the Congress. Of these, the BJP is considered to be in a strong position on 22 seats. Congress leaders are not unanimous on forming an alliance on the remaining 26 seats.

According to a Jagran correspondent from Saharanpur, the Congress Working President, angered by the announcement, targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying that the Samajwadi Party (SP) could release a list of 403 candidates if it wished, but it should show honesty towards the alliance. While negotiations are ongoing, the Samajwadi Party (SP) is releasing the list.

He said, “We are serious about the alliance. The Samajwadi Party should also show seriousness.” Imran said that he too could release a list of 403 candidates, but whatever the party decides will be done.

‘Could have avoided’

The Congress had expressed displeasure over the SP announcing a list of five candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, saying the move should have been avoided when seat-sharing talks were ongoing. The Congress also appealed to the leaders of both parties to respect each others’ sentiments, prioritise meeting the public’s expectations and freeing the people of Uttar Pradesh from a “dictatorial government.”

Of the five seats that the SP declared candidates for in a surprise move, four are held by sitting MLAs Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Umar Ali Khan from Behat and Mehboob Ali from Amroha.