New Delhi: In a shocking development, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav was caught on camera lashing out at an on-duty doctor in a government hospital’s Kannauj. Akhilesh, a former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, had gone to visit those injured in last week’s accident in Kannauj, in which 20 people died after a Jaipur-bound private bus caught fire.

The SP chief was caught on camera asking the doctor to leave the emergency ward as ‘you could be from RSS/BJP,’ also calling him a ‘government man.’

The incident took place when Akhilesh was interacting with the family members of those injured in the accident. When a family member of one of those injured claimed to have not received any compensation from the government, the doctor intervened, triggering the former Chief Minister’s ire.

Taking exception at the doctor’s intervention, the SP chief said, “You don’t speak as you are a government man. You don’t have to explain to me what they are saying.”

“You are a very junior officer, a small worker. You could be from the RSS or the BJP. You can’t speak on the government’s behalf. Step back and go away from here,” he added.

#WATCH Former CM Akhilesh Yadav who went to meet injured of Kannauj accident, at a hospital in Chhibramau asks Emergency Medical Officer to leave the room as he speaks about compensation amount been given to the injured,says, "Tum sarkar ka paksh nahi le sakte…bahar bhaag jao". pic.twitter.com/U3DrdHI1se — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2020

Speaking to news agency ANI, the doctor, identified as Emergency Medical Officer DS Mishra, said, “I was present there as I was treating patients. One of the patients said he didn’t get the compensation cheque, I tried to clarify that the cheque was given. At this, former CM Akhilesh ji got angry and asked me to leave the room.”

The SP has announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each for the families of those who died in the accident. The state government, on the other hand, announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those who had suffered grievous injuries.