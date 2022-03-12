New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is likely to quit Karhal Assembly seat, which he won during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Election, and remain as Lok Sabha member from Azamgarh. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan too will quit his Assembly seat, Rampur, and continue to remain as the Lok Sabha member from Rampur.Also Read - UP Election Results Proved BJP Seat Count Can Be Reduced: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party has only five members in the Lok Sabha including him. Akhilesh Yadav quitting Karhal Assembly seat means he won’t be the leader of Opposition in the state Assembly. Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav may be given the responsibility as leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, India Today reported quoting sources .

Akhilesh Yadav won the Karhal Assembly seat with a margin of 67,504 votes. Akhilesh Yadav had secured 1,48,196 votes while his nearest rival, Union Minister SP Singh Baghel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received 80,692 votes. Meanwhile, Azam Khan won Rampur Assembly seat by defeating his nearest rival Akash Saxena (Honey) of the BJP from with a margin of over 55,000 votes.

Failing to dislodge the BJP from power in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav on Friday thanked the people of the state for increasing the party’s tally by two-and-a-half times. In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Heartiest thanks to the people of Uttar Pradesh for increasing our seats by two-and-half times. We have shown that the seats of the BJP could be decreased. The reduction (in the number of seats) of the BJP will continue. More than half the confusion and deceit ( chalawa’) has been cleared. The rest will be cleared in some days. The struggle will continue in public interest.”

Congratulating all the MLAs of the SP-led alliance, Yadav, in another tweet in Hindi, said, Heartiest congratulations to all the MLAs. All the new MLAs should discharge the responsibility of serving the people, and helping them. Thanks to every single student, unemployed youth, teacher, woman, supporter of the old pension system, farmer, labourer and professional.

During the counting of votes on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav remained in the party office till evening, monitoring the poll results, in which his party-led alliance lost to the BJP-headed coalition.

The BJP won 255 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Its allies Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party bagged 12 seats and six seats, respectively. The Samajwadi Party won 111 seats and its alliance partners Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal got six and eight seats, respectively. The Congress and the Jansatta Dal got two seats each and the Bahujan Samaj Party bagged one.